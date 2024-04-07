Threshold Tops 24-Hour Volume of $20.62 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $460.10 million and approximately $20.62 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00014154 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00018818 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001591 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,388.82 or 1.00056423 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011518 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00127957 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04496716 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $19,789,239.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

