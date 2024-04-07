TokenFi (TOKEN) One Day Volume Hits $16.74 Million

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. TokenFi has a market capitalization of $160.29 million and approximately $16.74 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TokenFi has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One TokenFi token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TokenFi

TokenFi’s genesis date was October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi. TokenFi’s official website is tokenfi.com.

Buying and Selling TokenFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.15982583 USD and is up 7.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $19,753,803.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

