Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 4,626 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 217.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 282.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.0 %

TAK stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,323. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

