Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 8,627 Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 680.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Enfusion by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enfusion by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Enfusion by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Enfusion Price Performance

Shares of ENFN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 324,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,930. Enfusion, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $11.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.51, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Enfusion had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENFN

About Enfusion

(Free Report)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.