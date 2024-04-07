Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Holdings in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) by 807.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Westrock Coffee were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEST. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee in the second quarter valued at $1,732,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the third quarter worth about $29,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 29.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 158,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 36,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 70.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 112,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEST traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 94,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $891.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. Westrock Coffee has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Westrock Coffee ( NASDAQ:WEST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $214.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.20 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 41.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Westrock Coffee will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

