Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 217.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 276.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 336,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 246,886 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 432.5% in the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 765,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 621,440 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,593,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,802,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Takeda Pharmaceutical

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.0 %

TAK stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,323. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.