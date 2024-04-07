Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 10,509 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 977.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BV. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BV traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,517. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). BrightView had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.07 million. Analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

