Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 289.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,526,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,899,000 after purchasing an additional 126,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,683,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,698,000 after buying an additional 1,199,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MaxLinear by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,994,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,075,000 after buying an additional 319,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MaxLinear by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,482,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,496,000 after buying an additional 1,716,026 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MXL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,902. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MXL

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.