Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 289.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,526,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,899,000 after acquiring an additional 126,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,683,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,994,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,075,000 after acquiring an additional 319,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 97.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,482,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MXL. StockNews.com upgraded MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Securities raised MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

NYSE:MXL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.06 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

