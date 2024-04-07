Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 6,042 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TPG were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,729,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,573,000 after purchasing an additional 182,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $114,229,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,634,000 after purchasing an additional 462,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TPG traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.46. 705,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,872. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. TPG Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,398.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $72,411.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Todd Benjamin Sisitsky sold 52,807 shares of TPG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $2,198,883.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 396,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,530,330.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of TPG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $72,411.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at $951,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,434,129 shares of company stock worth $101,357,132 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on TPG in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.04.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

