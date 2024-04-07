Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies makes up 1.2% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $304.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.59. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $306.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

