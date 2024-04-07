Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Certuity LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT traded up $7.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.59. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $306.13. The company has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.92.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

