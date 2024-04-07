Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Lifted by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,018,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,882 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for about 5.0% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.89% of Trane Technologies worth $492,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 24,670.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,852,000 after purchasing an additional 880,583 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,697. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $306.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.