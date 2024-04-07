Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Grows Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,798 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for about 2.3% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $20,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $161.77 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.56.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $2,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,162,305.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,646 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 706,436 shares of company stock valued at $106,793,406. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.