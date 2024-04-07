Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $19.42 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,936 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors accounts for 2.2% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.20% of Clean Harbors worth $19,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

CLH stock opened at $198.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.70 and a fifty-two week high of $202.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.46 and a 200-day moving average of $172.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

