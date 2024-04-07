Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Purchases 158,300 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,333,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,300 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 15.4% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $138,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $141.36 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $158.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.42. The company has a market cap of $733.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

