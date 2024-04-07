Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Purchases 54,669 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,669 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works comprises about 1.5% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $13,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBWI opened at $45.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.86. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

