Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 11,744 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,744 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE HAL traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $41.24. 4,624,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,264,205. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.00. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.