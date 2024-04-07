Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,521 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,521 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.82. The stock had a trading volume of 639,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,792. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.23 and its 200-day moving average is $160.45. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $125.80 and a 52 week high of $199.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

