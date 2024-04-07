Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,689. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average of $58.79. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

