Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,551 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,551 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $415.18. The stock had a trading volume of 210,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.59 and a 12-month high of $454.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $428.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $722,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $880,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $722,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total value of $2,843,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

