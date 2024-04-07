Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 975 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 975 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,615,000 after purchasing an additional 123,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cintas by 17.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after buying an additional 151,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

CTAS traded up $9.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $673.69. The company had a trading volume of 348,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,221. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $632.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $575.60. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $438.59 and a 52 week high of $704.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

