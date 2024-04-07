Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Invests $3.59 Million in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 391,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,270,144,000 after purchasing an additional 121,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $301.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 913,175 shares of company stock valued at $262,199,146. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

