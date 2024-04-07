Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Invests $4.36 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $257.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

