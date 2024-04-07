Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Invests $6.43 Million in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 105,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GXO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO Logistics stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.81 and a 52 week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

