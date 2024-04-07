Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Invests $673,000 in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.94. 227,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,872. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.48. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $161.57.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.42.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

