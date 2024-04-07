Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pool by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 313,190 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 463.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,686,000 after acquiring an additional 197,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 30,047.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,618,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $554,395,000 after acquiring an additional 162,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on POOL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.63.

Pool Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of POOL stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $396.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $422.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

