Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 702.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 293,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $884,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 152,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,982,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,854. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

