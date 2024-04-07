Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 23,613 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,253,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $262.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $273.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

