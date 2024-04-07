Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,552 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. DA Davidson raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.94.

Oshkosh Price Performance

NYSE:OSK traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,688. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

