Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 86,774 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TJX opened at $96.81 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average is $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

