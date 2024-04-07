Truist Financial Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $176.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $193.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.63.

TSLA stock opened at $164.90 on Wednesday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $525.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

