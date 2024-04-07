Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.14. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after purchasing an additional 495,349 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 518,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 48,522 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 76,457 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 404,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 28,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 367,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

