Twenty Acre Capital LP Has $8.70 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Twenty Acre Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Okta makes up 3.9% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $8,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Okta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Okta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Okta by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Okta by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,651 shares of company stock worth $1,278,218. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

OKTA stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.50. 1,253,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.75. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

