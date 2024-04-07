Twenty Acre Capital LP Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,162,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 3.7% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,917,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after buying an additional 318,692 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4,756.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,406,000 after buying an additional 118,189 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $6.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $518.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,576. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $368.39 and a 52-week high of $536.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

