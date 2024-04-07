Twenty Acre Capital LP Raises Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Twenty Acre Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the quarter. Pure Storage accounts for about 3.5% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Twenty Acre Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Pure Storage worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTG traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.79. 2,773,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467,741. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.43, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

