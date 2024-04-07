Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSN. Barclays raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of TSN opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

