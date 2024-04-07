U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,406,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.8% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of U.S. Bancorp worth $105,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after buying an additional 1,032,866 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after buying an additional 1,410,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 53,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,580,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,664,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.24.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.65.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

