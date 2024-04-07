U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.0% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE USB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.03. 4,580,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,664,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.