Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Lowered to $500.00 at Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $575.45.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $444.75 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $526.20 and its 200 day moving average is $465.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.68 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after purchasing an additional 55,508 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $879,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.