Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Wallington Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 3.1% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $242.01. 1,494,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.37 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.97.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. TD Cowen raised their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

