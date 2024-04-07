Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 604,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 19,059 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Union Pacific worth $148,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $242.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.93 and its 200-day moving average is $231.97. The company has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $190.37 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.