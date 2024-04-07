UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $455.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,718,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,031. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $498.11 and its 200 day moving average is $518.13. The stock has a market cap of $420.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.62.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

