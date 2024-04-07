Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Unum Group stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 65.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

