Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

UPST opened at $24.66 on Friday. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. Upstart had a negative net margin of 46.76% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $34,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,332.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $34,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,332.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $45,923.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,865.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,777 shares of company stock worth $1,929,809 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,589,000 after purchasing an additional 157,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Upstart by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,652,000 after purchasing an additional 758,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,444,000 after purchasing an additional 407,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Upstart by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

