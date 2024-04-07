UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

UroGen Pharma Price Performance

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at UroGen Pharma

In other news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,589.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,589.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $306,829. Company insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,726,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after buying an additional 869,344 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth $20,787,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 180,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 285.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 813,377 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 292.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 459,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Further Reading

