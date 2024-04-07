USDX [Kava] Tops 1-Day Volume of $288,719.22 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $98.21 million and $288,719.22 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,395.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $683.47 or 0.00984887 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00047918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.49 or 0.00141925 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00016029 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

