Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,614,000 after purchasing an additional 781,940 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,030,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.52. 61,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,711. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $204.80.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

