Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Increased by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2024

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.9% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $27,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VEU traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,269. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.