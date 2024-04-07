Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Increased by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.9% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $27,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,269. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

