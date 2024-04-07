Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Reduced by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VWO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,317,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,274,171. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

